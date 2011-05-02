Bitwise Updates Project Editor Software

Englewood, CO--Bitwise Controls has updated its Project Editor software to version 1.4.

The update brings two-way capabilities to their BC4X1 automation controller and BitWise Touch app for Apple iOS devices. Two-way communication allows users to view status feedback from connected devices like security, lighting control and HVAC systems.

“Current and new dealers alike will be amazed at the capabilities that this release introduces to the BitWise product offering," said Lance Beck, CEO of BitWise Controls. "Two-way support will allow our dealers to build systems for their customers with features that have never been available in control systems at this price point.”