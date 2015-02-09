ISE Product Preview: Stewart Filmscreen CineCurve

Stewart Filmscreen will show the Total Close CineCurve front projection screen system at ISE 2015 this month. Stewart developed the new Total Close masking system for the CineCurve to protect high-performance Stewart screen surfaces from dust, debris, light, and other damaging factors.

This constant-height/variable-width masking system provides users the flexibility of enjoying content at various aspect ratios on a super-wide curved screen. Finished in Stewart’s luxurious VeLux black appliqué finish, the screen absorbs over-scan and increases perceived contrast. Providing an appealing aesthetic option systems integrators, interior designers, and end users will appreciate, the Total Close system delivers the added benefit of a quietly closing, proprietary magnetic clasping mechanism that encloses and protects the screen when viewing is complete.

“Those who make the investment in a Stewart Filmscreen Total Close CineCurve screen system will be treated to optimal image quality and an ideal viewing experience, that also delivers both an aesthetically pleasing and protective option,” said Grant Stewart, President and CEO of Stewart Filmscreen.

The new Total Close CineCurve is a native 2.40:1 screen with a slightly curved frame and surface that creates better uniformity, eliminates the pin-cushioning effect from anamorphic projector lenses, and creates an enveloping, ultra-widescreen viewing experience. The CineCurve’s arch also directs light back to the viewer, which reduces ambient light from being reflected onto the surfaces behind the screen, further enhancing the image.

Fully customizable, Total Close CineCurve can be built to the specific curve radius desired. Available in configurations up to 124-inches image width utilizing any of Stewart’s award winning front-projection screen materials, the newest iteration of Stewart’s CineCurve screen system has the flexibility, quality, and now also the protection to ensure screen longevity that high-performance theater owners demand and deserve. If necessary, even larger curved screen sizes are available without the total close feature.