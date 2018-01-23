ISE 2018 News: WolfVision to Launch Three New Products

WolfVision, the manufacturer of presentation and collaboration technology solutions, has announced three new solutions for its global community. The new solutions will be on display at ISE 2018 in Amsterdam at stand #1M20.

Cynap Core

Cynap Core provides the core essential features and functionality for effective wireless presentation and collaboration. It features comprehensive ‘bring your own device’ (BYOD) capability, with wireless screen sharing for all iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac devices. Connection is quick and easy, and support for AirPlay, Chromecast, and Miracast mirroring protocols means that no software, apps or dongles are needed when sharing content on-screen from smartphones, tablets or laptops.

Additional key system features include a built-in media player which enables all types of files from cloud, network drives or other connected sources to be displayed on-screen, a digital whiteboard which is available for making notes, and an annotation feature that enables users to draw over any open window. This allows additional content to be created and captured spontaneously at any time.

For active learning classrooms and collaboration spaces where multiple workstations are required, multiple Cynap Core systems can be integrated into network infrastructure, together with a vSolution MATRIX enabled Cynap system, to provide a scalable AV over IP collaborative working and learning environment.

VZ-8neo+ Visualizer system



The new VZ-8neo+ features a native 1080p HD CMOS camera, 60 frames per second, and a 24x zoom, which picks up objects as large as an open book or as small as a fingernail and enlarge them in full size to fill a display screen. Uniquely, for WolfVision ‘Neo’ Visualizer systems, the VZ-8neo+ also features an LCD preview monitor incorporated into the camera arm, which makes it easy to position items correctly on the working surface without needing to turn around to check the display monitor.



This Visualizer also comes with an adjustment-free LED lighting system, Power over Ethernet Plus, HDMI In/Out, and intelligent automatic control of all focus, brightness, and white balance settings. Also provided are audio Line In/Line Out, H.264 streaming, and an infrared remote control.



The VZ-8neo+ is designed to be very easy to use, and its true-to-life imaging capability together with exceptional smoothness of motion ensures a distraction-free working and learning experience for presenters, students, and work colleagues alike.



Standard VZ-8neo+ Visualizers are supplied with a working plate, but they are also available to order with WolfVision’s popular space-saving 90° ‘swivel plate’ option instead. This allows the camera arm to be mounted directly onto a desktop or podium, with the option to rotate the camera head through 90° for easy storage.



vSolution MATRIX Feature Pack: AV over IP collaboration using Cynap systems





WolfVision will also launch the vSolution MATRIX Feature Pack for its Cynap collaboration system at ISE 2018. When activated this AV over IP feature pack enables configuration, control, distribution, and sharing of video and audio between multiple workstation monitors using multiple Cynap, and Cynap Core units connected using network infrastructure.

This flexible collaboration solution is suitable for active learning classrooms, meeting and training rooms of all sizes, where the requirement is for multiple workstations to be deployed to leverage collaborative learning and working.



A single Cynap unit, designated as the ‘main’ system in the room, is connected to multiple workstations with either a Cynap or a Cynap Core system installed. Audio and video content is shared between connected monitors and the main screen in the room over the network, using a simple drag and drop interface, with all processing performed by the installed Cynap systems themselves. This eliminates the need for additional encoding/decoding hardware.



Wireless BYOD screen sharing for all smartphones, tablets, and laptops, is available at every workstation, with no need for apps, dongles or additional software. Annotation and whiteboard funtionality is provided and the Cynap built-in media player handles playback of any content accessed from cloud, network or other connected sources.