InfoComm Launches GovComm 2011

Fairfax, VA -- InfoComm International is launching GovComm 2011, a professional audiovisual and information communications exposition and conference to be held November 1-2, 2011, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. This two-day event is designed to serve Washington, D.C.-area technology managers, end-users, and procurement officers in the government and military sectors. The event will feature exhibits, networking opportunities, education, manufacturers' training and InfoComm Certified Technology Specialist testing.

"InfoComm is excited to deliver a highly-focused event addressing the unique communication needs of the government and military," said Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., Executive Director and CEO, InfoComm International. "The government market represents a huge growth opportunity for the AV industry as net-centric AV solutions continue to evolve to meet today's demanding applications. Through InfoComm's world-class education and show management resources, GovComm 2011 will showcase the AV/IT solutions essential to effective government and military communications."

GovComm 2011 will feature more than 100 leading manufacturers of digital signage, videoconferencing and telepresence, projection, display, 3D, control systems, audio, and AV networking technologies. These solutions are critical to supporting training, command and control, communications, presentations and other net-centric AV activities performed by the government and military.

The exhibit floor will be open 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on both days. Each morning will feature a keynote speaker or panel discussion. Hour-long education classes held concurrently with the exhibits will be taught by experts from the InfoComm Academy. Training will address collaborative communications in a secure environment and future technology trends, including secure AV; command and control display applications; videoconferencing and telepresence; AV system energy management; and sustainability issues. Additionally, product- and service-specific training sessions from manufacturers will be held on the show floor concurrent with the exhibits.

Government officials, procurement officers, IT managers, AV specialists, network managers, government contractors and others will be in attendance to evaluate new products and services from industry-leading manufacturers, obtain AV specific knowledge and skills through educational courses, learn directly from manufacturers through product- and service-specific training and network with peers.

Additional details on exhibiting and attending GovComm 2011 will be available here. Registration for GovComm 2011 will open on July 1, 2011. Manufacturers interested in exhibiting at GovComm 2011 should contact InfoComm Expositions Sales at (703)273-7200 or exhibitsales@infocomm.org.