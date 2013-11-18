TAIDEN Introduces Electronic Nameplate for Efficient Meeting Environments

The What: With the new product HCS-1030U Electronic Nameplate, TAIDEN has taken one more significant step towards achieving paperless meetings and leading innovation in the conferencing field.



The What Else: Media Vision, the point of contact for TAIDEN sales and support, is proud to offer this new solution already installed at the United Nations Headquarters in New York and featured at major events such as for Malala Yousafzai's address to the UN Youth Assembly in July view video.

“It is hard to believe how much dedicated time and personnel organizations use solely to print and place individual nameplates prior to each meeting,” said Fardad Zabetian, CEO of Media Vision. “The Electronic Nameplate is making meeting management more efficient and convenient while representing a significant source of cost savings”.

Available as a standalone solution or as part of a conferencing system installation, the electronic nameplate can display information such as the name and title of participants, the conference name/logo, the company name/logo, the country name, the participant's seat and more flexible options. Meeting attendees see their information displayed electronically upon sign-in. Sign-in can be done remotely by the operator or by the participant itself using personal IC cards.