Inside the Innovations Showcase at InfoComm15

New to the show this year, the InfoComm 2015 Innovations Showcase (Booth 5585) is giving emerging companies the opportunity to bring their technological solutions to the show floor. The wide range of cutting-edge offerings runs the gamut from digital signage and camera technologies to video production and solutions designed to work with consumer devices.

For these exhibitors, expanding their market reach seems to be a shared goal.



“As an emerging company, our goal for the show is to connect with resellers, distributors and end users,” said Craig Justice, Vice President of Sales at HoverCam, a company that produces high quality document cameras.



“We’ve seen dozens of qualified buyers from universities, a market we cater to. When end users like our product, dealers follow.”



While you’re on the show floor, make it a point to swing by and check out the impressive offerings and cast a vote for your favorite. The company with the most votes gets more than a feather in their cap — they also score $10,000.



Companies selected for the showcase include Adgenerator Ltd, Anuva Automation, Inc., Eventboard, EventCollab, Goget AB, Green-GO, Hovercam, Huddle Cam HD, KnowledgeVision Systems, Linked2 Software, Lionsharp Voiceboard, Stream Breeze and Techdryer Solutions Ltd.



