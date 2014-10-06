InFocus Launches Wireless Adapter, LiteShow 4

InFocus Corporation has launched LiteShow 4, its latest adapter that wirelessly connects digital content from computers and mobile devices to nearly any projector or display. While InFocus introduced its first LiteShow wireless presentation adapter more than 10 years ago, LiteShow 4 adds 1080p high-definition output capabilities, HDMI connectivity, and refined presentation from mobile devices with the MirrorOp app.

Users connect LiteShow 4 to any projector or display with a VGA or HDMI input, which creates a 150 Mbps wireless access point with a 300 ft. reach. Windows, Mac, and mobile devices connect to the adapter’s wireless access point and share content for presentation.