InFocus Launches Mondopad Ultra Collaboration Displays

Mondopad Ultra by InFocus

The What: InFocus Corporation has launched the new Mondopad Ultra line of multi-touch collaboration displays. With all-in-one videoconferencing, interactive whiteboarding and data sharing, the Mondopad Ultra product line delivers 4K clarity with enterprise integration right out of the box.

The What Else: The InFocus Mondopad all-in-one system enables teams to connect and share any type of content with local and remote audiences. Offering the capabilities typically provided by multiple devices in traditional conference rooms, and able to perform a myriad of functions with easy touch operation, much like smartphones and tablets, Mondopad provides both digital whiteboard and videoconferencing capabilities.

More effective than an audio-only conference call or online presentation, Mondopad allows team members in multiple locations to see and hear each other while brainstorming on a shared whiteboard and to collaboratively edit documents and draw directly on screen, enabling real-time progress and more effective meetings. Documents can be saved to the Mondopad for future access and can be emailed to anyone directly from the device. A built-in high-quality camera and speakers facilitate video conferencing, making Mondopad a standalone collaboration system that connects people, devices, and information easily and reliably, right out of the box.

"Whether you want to connect with one person or a thousand, Mondopad Ultra redefines premium performance with a seamless, intuitive experience that helps teams work better, faster and smarter," said InFocus CEO Mark Housley. "Mondopad Ultra is simply the largest, most powerful, and most visually impressive way to collaborate."

InFocus' new 85-inch Mondopad Ultra, which enters the market as the largest interactive touchscreen and videoconferencing system available, joins the 80-inch Mondopad Ultra as the first in the Mondopad product line to employ 4K screen resolution. "We know that visual details matter—especially for medical, construction, education, or first-responder applications," Housley said.

In addition to 4K resolution, Mondopad Ultra features standard Windows 10 Pro OS integrated. Offering a sixth-generation Intel Core i7-6700T processor and Q170 chipset with Intel vPro technology and 256GB solid-state hard drive, the Mondopad Ultra is easily and securely integrated into existing enterprise infrastructure. Mondopad Ultra is compatible with legacy videoconferencing and display hardware and software, including Skype for Business, Office, and OneNote, with cloud-based application support and advanced wireless casting, including AirPlay and Chrome. Mondopad Ultra offers the security features native to Windows 10 Pro and the robust collaboration features of SIP and H323.

"The Mondopad Ultra product line now represents the most premium, customizable, and robust offering in the collaboration space today,” Housley said. “We've paired powerful computing capabilities with the best visual display technology available to redefine video conferencing and collaboration.”

The Bottom Line: The 4K 80-inch INF8022 Mondopad Ultra is available now in the U.S. and the 85-inch INF8521 Mondopad Ultra will be available in September worldwide.