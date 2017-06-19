InFocus Launches Mondopad Flex Collaboration System for Offices, Huddle Spaces

The What: InFocus Corporation debuted its new Mondopad Flex video collaboration system at InfoComm. The system features two 40-inch HD projected-capacitive touchscreens that deliver integrated videoconferencing, interactive whiteboarding, presentation, annotation, and data sharing for collaboration in executive offices, huddle spaces, or any challenging install that requires flexibility in screen configuration.

The What Else: InFocus Mondopad solutions are designed to enable teams to connect and share all types of content with local and remote audiences. Bringing the capabilities typically provided by multiple devices in traditional conference rooms, Mondopad Flex comprises two 40-inch full HD projective capacity touch-enabled screens with an HD videoconferencing system, interactive whiteboard, audio conferencing, and a PC.

Able to perform a myriad of functions, Mondopad Flex allows team members in huddle spaces, offices or other small areas unable to accommodate a large single display to connect, see, and hear colleagues anywhere. Using InFocus ConX Cloud with Mondopad Flex, teams can brainstorm on a shared whiteboard and collaboratively edit documents and draw directly onscreen, enabling real-time collaboration and more effective meetings. Documents can be saved to the Mondopad for future access, stored to the network, or emailed to anyone directly from the device. A high-quality camera and speaker facilitate enterprise-grade videoconferencing even in a huddle space, making Mondopad Flex the collaboration system that connects people, devices, and information out of the box.

“There’s nothing more valuable than people working together. Businesses, public agencies, and schools recognize the power of videoconferencing and full-spectrum collaboration with remote colleagues and are deploying it throughout their organizations,” said InFocus CEO Mark Housley. “With Mondopad Flex we’ve created a flexible, affordable way to extend the power of conferencing and collaboration beyond the conference room into offices and huddle rooms without compromising image quality or functionality.”

Mondopad Flex runs Microsoft Windows 10 Pro, and features a sixth-generation Intel Core i7-6700T processor and Q170 chipset with Intel vPro technology, with 8GB memory and a 256GB solid-state hard drive. The Mondopad Flex securely integrates into existing enterprise infrastructure and is an out-of-the-box solution. Supporting SIP and H.323, Mondopad Flex is compatible with legacy videoconferencing and display hardware and software, including Skype for Business and many third-party room videoconferencing systems.

Wireless casting, including support for AirPlay, Chrome, and Miracast, allows presenters to share content from their laptops, mobile phones, and tablets without using cables or dongles. Mondopad Flex also offers the security features native to Windows 10 Pro. As conference rooms, classrooms, and collaboration environments evolve and change, Mondopad Flex offers the cross-platform and legacy compatibility institutions require, along with the installation flexibility and affordable price that permit widespread deployment. The displays can be mounted end-to-end in a horizontal array to provide a wide, cinematic presentation of shared content and videoconferencing participants, or mounted one above the other where wall space is limited.

The Bottom Line: Easy to use directly out of the box, the Mondopad Flex offers bright HD displays and intuitive multi-touch capabilities for offices and collaborative environments.