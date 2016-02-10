InFocus Debuts Full Spectrum of Solutions at ISE 2016

At ISE 2016, InFocus will debut the technology results of its recent Jupiter Systems and Avistar acquisitions.Combining the best and most complementary technology from each company, InFocus will roll-out new collaboration solutions for the office, huddle room, board room, and control room, tightly integrated for fluid end-to-end operation.The expanded product line showcases InFocus’ ability to offer enterprise customers a single-solution provider and consistent experience for connecting people using any device.The new solutions feature premium capabilities, including capacitive touch, 4K resolution and customizable InFocus videoconferencing solutions, with end-to-end integration for a seamless user experience.The new InFocus solutions will be on display at ISE 2016 at InFocus Hall 2, stand 2-A52 and Hall 9, Stand 9-B140.

“We set aggressive goals with the integrated teams,” said Mark Housley, InFocus CEO. “We are very proud of what we have accomplished in a very short time. The result is a very big win for our customers. We’ve raised the bar with new touch technology and easily scalable videoconferencing solutions…And we’re just getting started. These new solutions are merely the beginning of what we’ll be offering.”

New products/technology debuting at ISE include:

InFocus ConX is an enterprise-focused collaboration solution offering customizable combination of products, software and services that allow businesses, schools and public institutions to connect to anyone and see everything, anywhere, at any time, with more ease and flexibility than has ever before been possible.

InFocus Canvas Touch is an all-in-one endpoint touch display combining InFocus capacitive-touch 4K display with Jupiter Canvas CRS-4K, enabling teams to collaborate with remote colleagues running Canvas on mobile devices, laptops, desktops, and video walls.

InFocus Canvas Touch, ConX Wall and ConX Exec will be introduced, along with pricing and availability details, February 9, 2016 at ISE.