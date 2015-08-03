InFocus Adds New Options to ConX Video Conference Solution

Visual communications company InFocus Corporation has expanded its ConX Video Meeting (pronounced "connects") cloud-based group video conferencing service to include full HD meeting rooms that can connect up to 25 participants, new Web browser plug-ins and mobile apps that make it easier for people to participate from their devices, and more affordable pricing.

"In today's business world where BYOD is the norm, it's important that people are able to use their own devices to meet face to face from anywhere, in HD quality, and for an affordable price," said Glenn Jystad, director of product marketing at InFocus. "With ConX, it doesn't matter if you join a meeting from a landline in audio only, from legacy video conferencing equipment in your meeting room, or an iPhone — you can have an effective HD collaboration session with any device."



ConX Video Meeting works like a traditional audio-only conference bridge, according to the company. Participants dial in from their SIP or H.323 video calling systems; a Windows or OSX computer; an iOS or Android mobile device; Microsoft Lync; or another app such as Jabber.After entering a secure room number and access code, ConX joins all the participants together, face to face, and enables data sharing. The virtual meeting room is accessible 24/7 without any scheduling required, giving customers the flexibility to connect with anyone at any time. There is no cost for participants to access a ConX Meeting Room and there are no additional usage fees. Only an Internet connection is required to meet.



"Companies with remote offices or employees depend on ConX to keep them all connected in a way that's second only to in-person, but far less costly in time and budget," said Jystad. "For the price of a monthly smartphone bill, a ConX customer can connect face to face with five other participants anywhere in the world with professional-quality performance and options."



ConX enhancements also include a 25-seat HD room, monthly billing options, and a room control portal called HostConX. Six and 12-seat HD rooms are also available.