InfoComm, Stampede Kick Off Big Book of AV Tour

Stampede Presentation Products will team with InfoComm to kick off the all new, expanded 2015 Stampede Big Book of AV North American Dealer Show & Conference tour tomorrow, January 15, 2015. The inaugural stop on the 2015 tour will take place at the Renaissance Tampa International Plaza Hotel. Registration is open here.

“When you pack as many seminars, CTS RU-approved training sessions, and network opportunities together with an exhibition of this scale and scope, you simply have to rename the tour to better reflect its content,” said Stampede President & COO Kevin Kelly. “There simply is no better way for ProAV dealers and their customers to see, hear, and connect with the technologies, products, services, and training programs that will help them to significantly grow their business than this all-new Big Book of AV North American Dealer Show & Conference series.”

InfoComm Executive Director and CEO David Labuskes will deliver a keynote presentation at the Tampa stop entitled, "The Exceptional Experience: A Fantastic Journey."

“Today’s AV professionals are not in the equipment business,” Kelly emphasized. “They are in the business of providing their customers with an exceptional experience that involves seeing, hearing, and connecting more clearly and more meaningfully, through the technology that we make available to them. This is what David will address in his presentation and it promises to set the tone for the way all of us approach our businesses going forward.”



The day will also include no less than six training sessions and seminars delivered by industry-leading subject matter experts who will present on the technologies, products, and services that are combining to completely transform today’s ProAV industry. Transforming it from an equipment-centric industry into an eco-system of products and services that are making every part of our personal and professional lives an experiential encounter through technology.

The Stampede Big Book of AV North American Dealer Show & Conference tour is geared to help owners, senior executives, engineers, and installers focus on the business opportunities inherent in the top nine vertical markets served by Stampede — Corporate, Hospitality, Higher Education, K-12 Education, Houses of Worship, Hospitality/Bars, Digital Signage, Retail, and Healthcare.

Participating manufacturers in the 2015 tour include Sony, Christie, Hitachi, Hitachi StarBoard, LG, Epson, Vision, Optima, Sharp, Chief, Samsung, NEC, Hall Research, BenQ, DaLite, Gefen, MediaPointe, AmpliVox, Mustang, Ken-A-Vision, Lumens, Atlona, ioGear, Canon, Mustang, PeerlessAV, Casio, AVTEQ, DynaScan, Audio Solutions, Vaddio, Luidia, Vidyo, Balt Audio Visual, Circle Technology, WHOOSH!, and BrightSign, among many others.

During the First Quarter of 2015, the Stampede Big Book of AV Dealer Show & Conference tour will stop in the following cities:

March 16th — Houston, Texas

Complete information can be found at www.bigbookofavtour.com.