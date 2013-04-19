Tenerarca Launches Anti-Microbial Cases for iPhones and iPads

- PAR'SK USA Inc. has introduced Tenerarca, a stylish new line of anti-microbial leather cases for iPhones and iPads.
- Tenerarca cases are treated with PAR'SK USA's proprietary antibacterial, sanitizing, and negative-ion-generating technology, UPSKIN, an environmentally friendly method of treating leather. A Tenerarca case can eliminate up to 99.99 percent of harmful bacteria, the company says, not only on the electronic device but also on the user's hands.
- Eskei Park, the president of PAR'SK USA, describes the UPSKIN-infused Tenerarca smartphone and tablet cases as a revolution in leather that combines classic style and feel with ultramodern functionality.
- "Premium leather has long been appreciated for its fashion appeal," Eskei said, "but this is the first time it has been rendered so practical. Tenerarca's use of patented UPSKIN technology provides leather that simply does not exist elsewhere. Let's face it: germs are scary, and they're getting scarier all the time. And cell phones and tablets are normally centers of bacteria. A Tenerarca case eliminates that big worry.
- In addition to the antimicrobial effects, Eskei adds, UPSKIN-treated leather generates negative ions, which some studies have shown to enhance feelings of well-being.
- "Tenerarca's cases have been imbued, through an eco-friendly process, with negative-ion-emitting effects that soothe the body, the mind, and the soul," said Eskei.
- Eskei says that customer feedback has been enthusiastic, with users praising qualities such as the excellent hand feel, grip, and style of the cases. While the company is confident that its products will appeal to a wide range of consumers, they believe that the Tenerarca cases are especially ideal for those who have a particular need for adequate antibacterial protection. These include parents and small children, and professionals such as healthcare workers, teachers, and those who assist the elderly.