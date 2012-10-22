GE Customer Experience Center, Prysm Video Wall

Video display provider Prysm Inc. reports that a Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) has been installed at GE’s new Grid IQ Innovation Center in Markham, Ontario.

GE’s video display consists of hundreds of integrated tiles providing a seamless, rounded interactive experience measuring 60’ wide by 10’ tall. Prysm’s exclusive Canadian distributor, APG Displays, was integral to the installation of GE’s new video wall. APG excels in providing solutions for a variety of commercial markets by staying ahead of the curve in the way audiences interact with digital content and offering new ways to engage with it.