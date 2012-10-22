GE Customer Experience Center, Prysm Video Wall

Video display provider Prysm Inc. reports that a Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) has been installed at GE’s new Grid IQ Innovation Center in Markham, Ontario.
GE’s video display consists of hundreds of integrated tiles providing a seamless, rounded interactive experience measuring 60’ wide by 10’ tall. Prysm’s exclusive Canadian distributor, APG Displays, was integral to the installation of GE’s new video wall. APG excels in providing solutions for a variety of commercial markets by staying ahead of the curve in the way audiences interact with digital content and offering new ways to engage with it.
- “Working closely with Prysm, the Customer Experience Center came together flawlessly,” said David Weatherhead, VP of APG Displays. ”Prysm’s latest solution offers free-form flexibility and life-like imagery that will engage audiences in this unique, educational setting. Built on solid-state lasers, the displays deliver crisp, clear video viewable from 178 degrees and are built to last. Our joint customers also enjoy the extreme power savings LPD offers compared to traditional backlit or projector screens.”
- “Prysm’s technology has evolved into a true business driver for our Fortune 2000 customer base. Companies require new innovative ways to deliver targeted messages to their many audiences and Prysm delivers in an unforgettable visual manner,” said Amit Jain, CEO and founder of Prysm. “We are truly excited to be part of GE’s legacy and help promote its long-standing brand. GE provides energy for millions of customers, and by using Prysm, it is able to bond with both present and future clients alike; something all large companies strive to do.”