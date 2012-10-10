Shure Offers Rebates on Select Microphone Systems

Shure Incorporated is offering fall rebates of up to $40 back on select wireless microphone systems and microphones.

Customers who purchase a SM57, SM58, DMK 57-52, PGX Digital Wireless system, PGX Wireless system, or a Performance Gear Wireless system between October 1, 2012, and December 31, 2012, are eligible to receive the rebate. Also included in the promotion is Shure's X2U XLR-to-USB signal adapter bundles, available with the SM57 or SM58.

Providing performance, reliability, and application diversity, the SM57 and SM58 microphones offer clean sound and versatility. The SM57 is most often relied on for musical instrument pickup and vocals, according to the company, as it delivers a bright, clean sound and contoured frequency response. Designed for professional vocal use in live performance, sound reinforcement, and studio recording, the SM58 is a global standard for performing consistently, outdoors or indoors. When combining the microphones with Shure's X2U adapter, users have plug-and-play USB connectivity for convenient digital recordings at home and on the go.

A universal drum microphone kit, the DMK 57-52 comes with three SM57s and one Beta 52A, an ideal supercardioid microphone for the kick drum.

"Our customers have trusted Shure for more than 80 years, relying on our products to be consistent workhorses wherever audio performance is a top priority-on the road, in the studio, and on the stage," said Terri Hartman, director of marketing communications, Shure Americas. "We acknowledge all of our fans-from beginning artists to top-selling performers-and extend our gratitude for their ongoing commitment to produce great sound."

Rebates include $10 back for a SM57 or SM58 purchase; $15 back for a SM57 or SM58 X2U XLR-to-USB signal adapter bundle; and $30 back for the DMK 57-52 drum kit. Wireless system rebates include $40 back for the PGX Digital Wireless system; $30 back for the PGX Wireless system; and $20 back for the Performance Gear Wireless System.