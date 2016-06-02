InfoComm Partners with Field Nation to Expand Certified AV Labor Pool

InfoComm International has entered into an agreement with Field Nation, a marketplace platform for contingent and on-demand workforce management. Under the agreement, InfoComm members will have access to Field Nation's workforce initiatives, including its contract labor pool, while technicians using the Field Nation platform will have access to InfoComm training and industry certification. As part of the agreement, InfoComm will offer Field Nation users discounted membership and access to InfoComm benefits, including free online training, industry standards, admission to networking events and trade shows, and discounts on advanced and classroom education.

"Our core purpose is to advance audiovisual communications globally," said John Woodstock, director of business development, InfoComm International. "With so much change and disruption happening in the AV industry, working with Field Nation makes perfect sense. Together we can enhance the core technology skills of thousands of independent contractors and help organizations meet the implementation demands for new communication technologies that support day-to-day business operations."

"The demand for certified AV industry professionals continues to grow as organizations adopt new communication technologies," said Mynul Khan, founder and CEO, Field Nation. "With InfoComm International, we can help skilled freelance technicians access industry training and certification. We can also provide more qualified AV technicians, who can complete on-premise projects efficiently and cost-effectively, to the businesses that need them."

InfoComm is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developer (ASD), providing industry standards as the foundation for quality audiovisual systems. In addition, InfoComm offers the Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) program, the only ANSI accredited audiovisual certification under the International Standard ISO/IEC 17024:2012.

Together, InfoComm and Field Nation will offer onboarding and training to freelance technicians looking to promote their AV expertise and skills on the Field Nation platform. They will also develop marketing initiatives and other resources designed to introduce Field Nation users to InfoComm and its benefits.