InfoComm Keynote to be Delivered by HP's Rob Scott

Fairfax, VA--Rob Scott, vice president and general manager of HP Visual Collaboration, will be delivering a keynote address at InfoComm 2011, InfoComm International announced.

InfoComm 2011 will showcase integrated display, projection, audio, conferencing, lighting and staging, digital signage, and communications system solutions, June 15-17 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. The speech will take place Tuesday, June 14, at 4 p.m.

Scott will speak on extending the power of personal connections — detailing how companies today are using high definition video to extend natural visual experiences across the enterprise. He will address and demonstrate how new software-based technologies for videoconferencing are transforming total cost of ownership and opening up a new world of opportunity for businesses — erasing distance barriers, increasing workforce productivity and effectiveness while reducing their organization's carbon footprint.

"InfoComm is strongly committed to promoting the value of collaborative technology and we are pleased that HP is willing to review their video strategy and plans with our attendees," said Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., executive director and CEO, InfoComm International. "A true industry visionary, Rob is a five-time CEO pioneering HP Visual Collaboration's global business operations and growth strategy."