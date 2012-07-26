Lencore Reveals Direct Fired Speaker Line Changes

Lencore Acoustics Corp. is discontinuing two of its direct fired speakers in favor of launching a higher caliber direct fired speaker option for its growing client base.

In an effort to maintain a high level of sound quality, Lencore has decided to drop its Crossways and CrossNet brand from the company's product line. The company will introduce a new, upgraded speaker option that better meets the critical elements for comfort with regard to sound quality and speaker capabilities. This change is effective immediately.

The new speakers, available later this year, will be part of the Lencore Tangent product line and will feature improved speaker size, magnet weight, and greater frequency response. The formal product launch for this is expected in Q4 2012.

Jonathan Leonard, president of Lencore, said, "As part of any successful company's evolution and growth, it is critical that they analyze the products and the services they offer to make sure that they align with the company's standards for excellence. Innovation, improvements and product upgrades are a necessary part of business to meet client needs and expectations as well as to maintain a technical and competitive edge."

"The end of life for one product line, means the birth of another and we feel that this is a wonderful opportunity to provide the market with outstanding options that provide better quality with a direct fired speaker."

For on-going project maintenance, the company will continue to service and warranty all past projects for the discontinued product lines for the full duration of their existing warranty.