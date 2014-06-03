InfoComm Event: Drunk Unkles to Perform for NSCA Education Foundation

With less than two weeks until the start of InfoComm 2014, it's time to start mapping out which "after show" events to attend also. One party to add to your list is the annual Drunk Unkles party and performance, presented by the NSCA Education Foundation, in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 18.

Dubbed Insanity at Vanity, Surge X (Gold sponsor), Barco (Gold sponsor), and Sharp Electronics (Silver sponsor) join the sponsor line up for the Drunk Unkles event. The party will open to attendees at 8:30PM at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas. As it has in the past, the event will draw thousands of AV industry professionals to Club Vanity for a night of entertainment. Event attendees include manufacturers, dealers, distributors, integrators, exhibitors, members of the media, and show attendees who come to hear the Drunk Unkles, network with their peers, and help raise money for the NSCA Education Foundation.

The mission of the NSCA Education Foundation, a 501c(3) charitable organization, is to advance educational opportunities by providing scholarships and awards to assist existing professionals and those pursuing careers within the low-voltage electronic systems integration industry.

Shannon Townley, president of SurgeX, stated, “We are thrilled to align ourselves with the Drunk Unkles, to show our support and appreciation for the charitable and educational work of the NSCA Education Foundation.”

Hans Dekeyser, vice president sales industrial and government for Barco North America added, “It’s an honor and a privilege to join forces with the Drunk Unkles to show our appreciation and support, and to help raise funds for the NSCA Education Foundation.”

NSCA Education Foundation Executive Director Chuck Wilson said, “The Foundation is tremendously appreciative of the generosity of our sponsors to help our organization raise money for the various programs we offer. Companies like Sharp, SurgeX, and Barco lead the way for a better and stronger tomorrow and support longevity and growth for our industry.”

For an invitation to the Drunk Unkles event, visit Sharp in Booth #C7418, during InfoComm14 in Las Vegas, June 18. Show runs through June 20, 2014.