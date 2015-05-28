InfoComm Display Summit

On June 15 and 16 in the Orange County Convention Center Ballrooms W224 A/B and E, F, G, H, the annual Display Summit will be held in conjunction with InfoComm. The pre-show event formerly known as the projection summit is focused on the professional pixel pipeline, how pixels are generated, processed, distributed, and displayed.

Display Summit brings together leading innovators in technologies to give presentations, share demos, and participate in panel discussions on new technology, products, markets and business opportunities for professional products.