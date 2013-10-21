Daktronics Marquee at College of Staten Island

College of Staten Island students were welcomed back to school by two new marquee displays designed and manufactured by Daktronics by way of MediaNow. The displays are located at the main entry gate leading into campus and were installed in the summer of 2013 in Staten Island, N.Y.



“The new displays allow the College to communicate with our external constituencies while streamlining the administrative back end to allow for more efficient internal workflows,” said Ken Bach, the college’s communications director and primary administrator of displays. “We look forward to years of high quality promotions of college events and programs.”

The displays each measure approximately 5 feet high by 11 feet wide and feature 10 millimeter line spacing. These displays are capable of promoting Dolphins athletics and various campus activities for students and staff. The displays can be used to keep College of Staten Island students current on upcoming events with image clarity, contrast and wide angle visibility while providing multiple levels of protection from the elements.