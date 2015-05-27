On Tuesday, June 16, immediately following the InfoComm 2015 Opening Reception, the annual InfoComm Awards Dinner will be held in the Valencia Ballroom.

The Awards Dinner is the place to see and be seen, mingle with friends, and honor outstanding industry pioneers, educators, volunteers and more. Help InfoComm honor Volunteer of the Year Ron Camden of Biamp Systems; CTS Holder of the Year Byron Tarry, CTS, LEED AP, of Sharp's Audiovisual; and Young AV Professionals Award-winner Jeremy Caldera, CTS-D, CTS-I, of Zdi. Women in AV Award-winners will also be honored: Heather Callaway, CTS-D, of SiteReady Design, and Wendy Cox of Milestone AV Technologies.