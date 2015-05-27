InfoComm 2015's Tech Tours

These are always one-of-a-kind opportunities to see the most cutting edge AV in action, behind the scenes. These are special selections, visiting some of Orlando’s most exciting AV installs. Expect them to sell out, so don't wait to reserve a space. A few were already sold out as of press time, so here are the options left:

FamiLAB Maker Space (Wednesday, June 17)

Lights, Motors, Action Extreme Stunt Show at Disney's Hollywood Studios (Thursday, June 18)

Finding Nemo — The Musical at Disney's Animal Kingdom (Friday, June 19)

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (Friday, June 19)





You can register for this year's InfoComm Tech Tours here.