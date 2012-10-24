Streaming Media West 2012 Addresses 'Servers and Clouds'

Chris Knowlton, vice president of product management for Wowza Media Systems, LLC, will present two sessions at Streaming Media West 2012: "Streaming Media Delivery — Servers and Clouds" and "HOW-TO: Simplify Video Delivery and Slash Up-Front Costs by Using the Cloud."

The sessions will take place on October 29 at 1:30 p.m. and October 30 at 2:45 p.m. respectively at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

As part of the Preconference Seminar Series, the "Streaming Media Delivery — Servers and Clouds" session will focus on how to deploy streaming media servers for various scenarios. It will also discuss cloud-based solutions for enabling the delivery of TV-like experiences to multiple devices. In addition, attendees will learn how to protect content and gain knowledge of upcoming server and cloud technologies.

The "HOW-TO: Simplify Video Delivery and Slash Up-Front Costs by Using the Cloud" presentation on October 30 will outline the latest cloud offerings from Amazon and Microsoft for delivering live, on-demand, and time-shifted video and audio content to users.

In addition to its participation in the conference's seminars, Wowza Media Systems is also nominated in two categories of the Streaming Media Magazine Readers' Choice Awards, for Best Streaming Innovation 2012 and Best Server Hardware/Software, for its Wowza Media Server. The awards will be announced at a luncheon being held on October 31 at 12:45 p.m.

Additional information is available at wowza.com/streaming-media-west-2012.