Lunching and Learning the Latest in UC

The 11th annual IMCCA Lunch and Learn featured a dynamic panel of speakers that represented 11 UC companies. The panel was moderated by Ann Earon, IMCCA chairperson, emeritus, IMCCA program manager, and president of Telemanagement Resources International (TRI).

Taking a broad, enterprise-wide, big-picture approach to unified communications was one of many common themes expressed at the 11th annual IMCCA Lunch and Learn.