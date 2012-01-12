ETCP Exams Offered at USITT Expo

ETCP examinations will be given at USITT’s Annual Conference & Stage Expo in Long Beach, CA. All three examinations will be given at the same time and are scheduled for the morning of Saturday, March 31.

Candidates who wish to take more than one exam should contact ETCP. Interested applicants must submit their application, along with supporting materials and fee, to the ETCP office no later than March 1, 2012. Space is limited.

Candidate information, including eligibility requirements and applications, is available on the ETCP website. If you would like the information mailed, contact Meredith Moseley-Bennett, ETCP Certification Manager, at 212-244-1505 or etcp@plasa.org.

Can’t make it to USITT? ETCP examinations are given daily at over 190 computer based testing centers across the U.S. and Canada. After an application has been received and accepted, candidates will be sent information on how to schedule an examination at a site, date, and time that is most convenient for them.

The ETCP Council members are key leaders drawn from entertainment business, labor, facilities, associations, and academia representing the diversity of the entertainment industry. Membership includes PLASA. Actsafe, AMPTP, BASE Entertainment, Cirque du Soleil/MGM MIRAGE, CITT, Disney Theatrical Productions, IAVM, IATSE, InfoComm, The League, Live Nation, PRG, TEA, and USITT. ETCP is an ESTA initiative created to promote industry safety.