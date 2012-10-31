Harman Professional Launches Rebate Program

Harman Professional has launched the Fall Into Big Savings rebate program that provides customers with savings on a wide range of audio technologies in advance of the holiday buying season.

The program—available from November 1, 2012 at participating retailers nationwide—rewards customers on individual Harman components from JBL, Soundcraft, dbx and AKG or on Harman systems comprising those same brands. However they choose to apply the rebates, customers can enjoy the world’s leading audio components and great savings.

Retailers can similarly benefit from the program designed with them and their customers in mind. According to Mark Posgay, senior director, U.S. Sales, Harman Professional, the program offers deep savings on products like $40 mail-in rebate on the dbx DriveRack PX and $50 mail-in rebate on the dbx DriveRack PA; $50 mail-in rebate on the JBL PRX412M and $60 mail-in rebate on the JBL PRX415M; Harman’s new AKG WMS4500 system features a $100 mail-in rebate and the program includes a $250 saving on the Soundcraft Si Compact 16, 24 or 32 digital mixing consoles. Adding to the versatility of the program, Harman Professional is offering $100 instant rebates on Crown XTi 4002 amplifiers and $50 instant rebate on the Crown XTi 2002 and the Crown XLS 2500 amplifiers.

“This program is an excellent opportunity for musicians, DJs, rental companies and venues to upgrade their kit with some of the most advanced audio components in the market today,” Posgay said. “We looked closely at the components with the most appeal in retail and the end-product is a program that could amount to over $600 in system-wide savings, but there’s also the liberty to pick and choose as a customer’s needs dictate.”

The Harman Professional Fall Into Big Savings rebate program runs for a limited time only, ending December 31, 2012. Customers simply fill out a form, attach the receipt and UPC code and mail by January 31, 2013 to receive a rebate check in the mail.