Epicure Digital Menu Boards with Nutritional Menu Labeling

Epicure Digital is showing its Epicure Digital Menu System with Nutritional Menu Labeling at the NACUFS National Association of College and Universiy Food Services Annual Conference Showcase at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center, Grapevine, TX, 14-15 July 2011, Booth #115.

Epicure Digital specializes in developing nutritional menu labeling systems that educate and inform students and customers to make healthier meal choices in order to achieve a balanced life by eating well. These nutritional labeling systems display as nutritional data, nutritional scoring, and icons representing healthy choices, food groups, allergens, vegan, vegetarian, sustainability, local and organic, whichever and whenever are applicable.

“It is exciting to see a nutrition paradigm shift in campus dining. More and more dining programs are embracing nutrition and wellness…allowing it to shape our menus and services," said Tara Sanders, RD, Oregon State University, as quoted on http://www.nacufs.org

The Epicure Digital Menu System gives customers tools needed to control their menu boards and signage, easily and quickly, by day part and by menu cycle, using its intuitive web-based interface.

The Epicure Digital Menu System can support nutritional scoring systems such as the Catch (Coordinated Approach To Child Health) Eat Smart menu item classification to Go, Slow and Whoa, Nuval, Guiding Stars, Nutripoints, Glycemic Index, Weight Watcher and more.

In new construction, remodeling and renovation projects, Epicure Digital works closely with food service consultants and clients to determine the best digital menu system strategy and participates in the management of the projects from concept phase to full implementation.

Epicure Digital's clients include colleges and universities, hospitals, K-12 schools, independent and chain restaurants, contract food service companies, business & industry, and cinemas and casinos among others.

The company's websitehttp://www.epicuredigital.com