IHSE USA 485 Series

IHSE USA is introducing a new family of fiber/Cat-x media converters and cross-repeaters. The new 485 series were specifically designed for applications requiring cross conversion of Cat-x to fiber, repeating Cat-x or fiber interconnects for longer distances, or connecting redundant path operations for zero down-time operations. These media converters/repeaters can be used with IHSE USA’s vario, compact, and enterprise line of switch products.

The 485 series is the perfect cost savings solution when only a few signals need to be shared longer distances between buildings or multi-level office buildings. Signals available on a cat x matrix switch system can be converted to fiber for transmission and converted back to Cat-x at the receiver (or vice-versa). This is useful in bridging buildings with copper-based switch/extender systems that are located some distance apart. High-quality signal processing and integral amplification ensures no signal degradation or transmission artifacts. These devices can be deployed between extenders as point-to-point or between extenders and matrices. For instance, IHSE USA’s Cat-x matrix systems can easily be retrofitted to support longer run fiber requirements by adding a set of 485 cat x to fiber media converters.

For critical path operations, the 485 series is offered with a redundant path option. Each 485 series includes two parallel path interconnects (RJ-45 or LC fiber) for primary/secondary operations. A typical scenario would have the local extender connected to the 485 unit with the primary connection to a KVM matrix switch and the secondary connection as a by-pass directly to the remote extender. In the event of a switch failure, the local and remote extenders can still communicate as a direct point-to-point path. The 485 Series family features bi-directional data ports allowing any port to be configured as an input or output. No additional configuration is required