PSNI Reveals 2012 Affiliate Scholarship Recipients

Professional Systems Network International (PSNI) has announced three awards following PSNI's inaugural scholarship program.

Applications to the PSNI Scholarship Program were open to both employees and their family members.

"Most affiliates have education reimbursement for their employees in classes that are required to do their job or enhance their ability to do their job," said PSNI executive director, Chris Miller, upon presenting the scholarship awards. "The PSNI scholarship is designed to provide a program beyond these fine, existing programs, and reach out to help spouses, children, grandchildren, etc. to encourage and promote AV-related fields of study."

Each of the three individuals receiving PSNI scholarships are using the funds toward their Fall 2012 curriculum.

Recipients include:

Jill Marr, spouse of Steve Marr of CEAVCO in Denver, CO, who is studying web design at Red Rocks Community College, Lakewood, CO.

Sheri Bentler, employee of Industrial Video, Cleveland, OH, who is studying for a bachelor's degree in accounting at Lorain County Community College, Elyria, OH.

Susan Roskelly, employee of TeL Systems, Ann Arbor, MI, who is earning her master's degree in Technical and Professional Communication at Lawrence Technological University, Southfield, MI.