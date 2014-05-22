Showcasing a powerful lineup that includes the popular hosted-web network management solution, invision, ihiji will demonstrate new ConnectNinja, Auto-Discovery, and Speed Test features, and will also discuss ways commercial integrators can more effectively, efficiently, and securely manage client networks remotely, in real-time.

ConnectNinja Feature

ConnectNinja makes the ihiji invision zero-maintenance cloud-based network management solution even more powerful by giving authorized integrators simplified remote access for troubleshooting and configuring devices and networks, without the use of unsecure port forwarding and VPNs. This allows technicians to resolve complex issues easily, saving time and virtually eliminating the need for expensive truck rolls and multiple site visits. ConnectNinja joins other NetNinja features PowerNinja, which remotely reboots IP power units; SwitchNinja, which remotely power cycles PoE ports; and StealthNinja, which provides direct soft-reboots of devices.

Cloud-based Remote IP Scan and Auto-Discovery Feature

ihiji invision’s new cloud-based remote IP network Scan and Auto-Discovery feature collects data about all of the inventory (connected devices) on a given network and provides detailed reporting that includes IP address, manufacturer, mac address, and last-seen/first-seen instances.