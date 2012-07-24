Delphi Display Systems Recieves ISO 9001:2008 Certification

Delphi Display Systems has been recertified in accordance with ISO 9001:2008.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is the widely accepted standard for quality management systems. Certification to ISO standards is voluntary and organizations must complete a rigorous auditing process by an independent third-party registrar. QAS International conducted the audit of Delphi.

"Delphi Display Systems remains one of the top 5 companies of the 350 audits I completed in the past year," stated Daniel Zehnle, lead auditor for QAS International and a former military and aerospace quality auditor.

ISO certifies businesses for their adherence to standards which ensure quality and performance improvements in meeting regulatory standards, business requirements, and customer satisfaction.