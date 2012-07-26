Blackmagic Releases Support for Mac OS X 10.8

Blackmagic Design has released a series of new software updates for its products that adds full support for Apple’s new Mac OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion operating system.

These software updates include support for Apple’s new Gatekeeper anti malware security protection for all products, including DaVinci Resolve 9, Desktop Video products including DeckLink, Intensity, UltraStudio, H.264 Pro Recorder and Media Express, ATEM Switchers, UltraScope, Mini, Heavy Duty and Battery Converters, Videohub Routers, SmartView Monitors, HyperDeck Studio and Shuttle Disk Recorders, HDLink and Video Recorder.

Gatekeeper is a new security feature which protects your computer from downloading and installing malicious software. Blackmagic Design is one of the first companies to support this new security standard from the first day Mac OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion is available to customers. As an Apple Identified developer, when Gatekeeper is set to the default option, customers will continue to be able to download software, maintaining full security protection.

“Being an Apple Identified Developer has enabled Blackmagic Design to take full advantage of the many exciting new features in Mac OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion, such as Gatekeeper, right from the very first day of its release,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. "Our customers can be assured that they will continue to be able to easily download our software and enjoy performance improvements when they upgrade to Mac OS X 10.8 and Blackmagic Design products.”

These new software updates support all of Blackmagic Design’s products.