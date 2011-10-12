rp Visual Solutions Hosts Open House

Anaheim, CA—rp Visual Solutions (RPV) expanded its sales/marketing offices in March, creating a 10,000 square foot Sales and Visualization Demo Center for all to visit. A special viewing day will be the upcoming Open House on Thursday, October 20, 2011, from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at 1275 South Lewis Street, Anaheim, CA 92805. This day was chosen in celebration of InfoComm's AV Week.

The RPV Demo Center offers clientele a walking tour of RPV's complete line of visual solutions, where flat panel, MicroTiles, and projected images on both front and rear screens can all be viewed in one location. There will be floor, wall, and ceiling mounts and a myriad of screens for viewing and interacting—all lit up.

RPV invites AV consultants, integrators, and display manufacturers to view the following:

• RPPM Flex Wall Mount Mounts for 65-inch to 103-inch displays

• RPPM Micro-Flex Wall Mounts in both portrait and landscape PQ touch-enabled 46-inch displays

• RPPM 2x2 Swing Mounts for Orion/Salitek 42-inch Plasma Displays controlled by RGB Spectrum

• RPPM CMT Mounts mounting a 2 x 2 Pedestal, 4x4 Touch, and 3x8 MicroTiles

• InVizible Mounts for digital signage and way finding mounting systems

• RPM Rear Projection and Re-Direct Mounts showing Christie and Digital Projection International projectors

•RPS Supernova Front Screens, including SuperNova Infinity Screen and Electric Flex Screen

• RPS Rear Projection screens both DNP Optical and ACP Diffusion technologies

• RPS Curved 3D screen with the EON Reality processor

• RPT Touch screens: MicroTiles, Screens, and Flat Panels offering multi-touch solutions

Complimentary food and refreshments all day with raffles hourly. Special guest Vince Ferragamo, NFL Quarterback, will be raffling off signed bottles of his wine, and Duffy Wilbert from InfoComm will be raffling off the best-selling AV Best Practices book.