Kramer Offers New One-Day Workshop

Kramer is offering a new one day workshop on Tuesday, March 20, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

in Rolling Meadows, IL 60008

The workshop will analyze and provide real world digital system conversions. Attendees will leave with drawings and part numbers that can be used immediately to aid in system designs.

The workshop will discuss the various types of digital signals used in the Pro AV market, how they are transported and the process and factors to consider in converting various signal formats and various signal resolutions for use in today’s display technologies.

Please click here to register for either Class A or Class B.



Class A: For Designers, Engineers

Project Managers

8:00am‐5:00pm

Class B: Owners, Managers

Sales Teams

8:00am‐5:00pm

Kramer Academy Roadshow Instructors:

Malissa Dillman (CTS-D, CTS-I) is Kramer Electronic USA’s Training & Education Manager. Dillman has over twelve years of extensive AV experience within the industry and brings her diversified skills and experiences to the classroom. She has been active on several InfoComm Committees, including most recently being one of the first 9 members of the Certification Committee. While serving on the Certification Committee she was also the Chairman of the CTS Subcommittee as well as being recognized as a Subject Matter Expert for test development. Malissa has owned and operated an AV installation company, worked as both a Regional Sales Manager and Division Sales Manager at the dealer level and also served as a Regional Field Sales Engineer for a prominent communications company.

Pete Putman (CTS, ISF, ISF-C) is the President of ROAM Consulting L.L.C., and is also a consultant for Kramer Electronics USA. ROAM Consulting provides training, marketing communications, and product testing/development services to manufacturers, dealers and end users of displays, display interfaces and related products. Putman edits and publishes HDTVexpert.com, a web blog focused on digital TV, HDTV and display technologies. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Seton Hall University, and a Master of Science degree in television and film from Syracuse University. He is a Senior Instructor for InfoComm International, and was named InfoComm’s Educator of the Year for 2008. Putman is a member of both The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) and Society for Information Display (SID). He is a frequent speaker and instructor at major trade shows and technical conferences, and has also been a contributing editor and writer for numerous trade and consumer magazines and websites for over 20 years.