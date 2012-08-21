Wohler Introduces AMP1-MADIe Portable Mixer

Wohler Technologies has released the AMP1-MADIe, a new in-rack portable MADI mixer with Ethernet control and configuration that will make its debut in September at IBC2012 in Amsterdam.

The AMP1-MADIe can be connected in series with a 56- or 64-channel MADI stream for individual volume adjustment, mixing, and audible monitoring of any eight selected MADI channels at once. Providing unique functionality equivalent to a MADI audio "hot mic" mixer, Wohler's new AMP1-MADIe simplifies rapid selection and monitoring of MADI signals in fast-paced live-to-air production environments.

To support fast configuration and use of multiple distributed units within a MADI network, Wohler has outfitted AMP1-MADIe with an Ethernet connection and offers a free, downloadable software GUI so multiple units can be controlled and configured from a single PC workstation. Operators can also store and retrieve their own system configurations via a front-panel USB connector.

"Initially engineered for large broadcast facilities looking to economize by routing audio signals over MADI, the AMP1-MADIe serves as a perfect solution for any application that requires a simple, compact system for monitoring MADI-delivered audio," said Don Bird, chief marketing officer at Wohler. "An added benefit is the mixer's ability to convert between optical and BNC."

The AMP1-MADIe provides a clear, LED-backlit LCD display that shows simultaneous metering and monitoring of any eight user-selected channels, with instant access to eight stored configurations of any eight channels for easy navigation among all 64 channels in a MADI stream. The mixer is packaged in a compact 4-inch deep, 1-RU chassis with level meters, master volume, and channel volume, offering quick muting of selected channels as well as menu access, which can be enabled or disabled via external software control.