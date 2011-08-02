Gear GiveAways at Rental & Staging Roadshow

At last weeks InfoComm/Rental & Staging Roadshow in Manhattan, two separate exhibitors added some spice to their booths, by giving goods and/or services. First time exhibitor Optoma made a big splash by giving away a video projector. No, not a “hair dryer” but a bona fide Optoma rental staging projector. Serious stuff. The winner of the drawing for the Optoma projector was Todd O’Brien of Technical Video Inc., of Latham, NY.

DT Videolabs, also an exhibitor at the Roadshow last week in Manhattan, drew a lot of interest with their PlaybackPro video playback software. At the Roadshow last Wednesday, DT Videolabs announced the winner of their drawing for a free Internet Activation license of PlaybackPro. Congratulations go to Joe Guilderson at Corporate Audio Visual Services in Elmsford, New York.



For more information:

Optoma:

Laura Siler

508-995-2683

laura@optoma.com

optomausa.com