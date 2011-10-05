Roland Ships R-1000 Recorder Player

Roland Systems Group is now shipping its R-1000 48-Track Recorder/Player through it’s network of authorized resellers.

The R-1000 is a stand alone, dedicated recorder/player designed to work with the V-Mixing System in any live event or production. Setup and control parameters of the R-1000 can be done directly from any V-Mixer or through the PC/Mac control utility (R-1000 RCS). Additionally, users can connect and use the R-1000 with any digital console that has MADI output capabilities by using the Roland S-MADI REAC MADI Bridge.

Use the R-1000 as a recorder for live events to capture up to 48 channels of discrete audio all as separate broadcast wave files ready to open in a DAW of choice. As a playback device it can be used in live events to play back selected channels to augment a live performance or as a multi-channel playback deck in a theater or amusement park application. Sync two units together for a 96-channel recorder/player or sync to video with SMPTE (LTC) or via black burst.

All files are stored on the included 500GB removable hard drive. Material can also be transferred via USB to a connected drive.

Virtual rehearsals are now possible when the R-1000 is integrated with a Roland V-Mixer Digital Console. Using a song previously recorded on the R-1000, simply switch to playback mode and all the sources play back through the appropriate channels on the console. Adjust the preamp gains on the console as you would if the band was live and the R-1000 takes care of the gain compensation. Then set compression, EQ, monitors, and effects. When the band takes the stage users can be confident it will sound the way it did during the virtual rehearsal.

Setup and configuration can be done using the color LCD touch panel on the front panel or with the PC/Mac Remote Control software via a USB connection.

The R-1000 is based on REAC (Roland Ethernet Audio Communication) and eliminates the bulk and noise susceptibility typically associated with analog snakes and replaces it with Cat5/6 (Ethernet/LAN) cable.

The R-1000 records superior audio by capturing the converted sound connected to the Roland Digital Snake Systems, according to the company. Analog inputs and high-quality mic preamps are located close to the source where audio is immediately converted to 24-bit digital streams and sent over Ethernet. Using REAC, the pristine digital audio signal is transferred throughout the complete system path en route to the R-1000 hard drive and then back to any outputs and on to limitless split positions.