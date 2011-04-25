Meridian Introduces DigiNET Ethernet Line

The DigiNET Ethernet signal transport.

Las Vegas, NV--Meridian Technologies has added to its line of signal transport products with its new DigiNET Ethernet product offering.

Included in the DigiNET product family are Media Converters, Managed & Unmanaged switches, POE Switches and SFP optical devices for system infrastructure flexibility.

“This addition to our extensive product line continues to strengthen our presence in the security and other markets while providing customers a wide selection of products for their signal transport requirements,” said Vic Milani, Meridian’s executive vice president. “In keeping with Meridian’s dedication to quality products, all DigiNET products are hardened to ensure operation under the most demanding environmental conditions."