InfoComm and Latin Press to Launch New Brazilian AV Trade Show in 2014

InfoComm International has announced its plans to launch a new trade show in Brazil in May 2014.

Tecnomultimedia InfoComm, a partnership between InfoComm and Latin Press, will co-locate the show, Tecnomultimedia Brasil, with the ExpoSec security trade show, held at the Centro de Exposicoes Imigrantes in Sao Paulo.

The co-located shows will harness the convergence and integration of electronic security systems with audiovisual systems in one venue, offering a significant value proposition to both shows' exhibitors and attendees.

“Brazil is a vibrant pro AV marketplace, with companies in the region experiencing double-digit growth each year for the last three years,” said David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, executive director and CEO, InfoComm International. “By co-locating with ExpoSec, we get to leverage our strong long-term relationship with Latin Press, while developing new alliances with an existing show that is well-respected in the region. This provides the ideal environment for launching a new event in this important AV market.”

“Brazil complements our other shows in Latin America,” said Max Jaramillo, president of Latin Press and TecnoMultimedia InfoComm LLC. “It's the region's largest AV market and was the piece in our portfolio missing until now.”

“We believe that the industry convergence will serve our current show and help our security integrators learn about new business opportunities in the AV market,” said José Roberto Sevieri, operations director for Grupo CIPA.

Brazil comprises half of the South American AV market. The majority of growth in Brazil is driven by upcoming events, including the World Cup and Olympic Games. These events are motivating businesses from the hospitality industry, venues, broadcasting, government agencies, and others to invest in the latest AV technology. InfoComm predicts Brazil will be a $2 billion AV marketplace by 2015.

