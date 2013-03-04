QSC Releases EASE.GLL Data Files for Loudspeakers

QSC has released complete EASE .GLL data files for its entire loudspeaker line, including AcousticDesign, Acoustic Performance, K Series, KW Series, KLA Series, WideLine and others.

"Unlike legacy file formats such as .efo, .spk, and .dll, these new .GLL files can work across all three popular platforms; EASE Address, EASE Focus 2, and the full 3D modeling version of EASE 4.3," said David Fuller, QSC director of technical marketing. "This has been a great effort from our engineering team, not only in the file creation, but also in the hours spent collecting and validating the mechanical and acoustical data."

QSC director of marketing communications, Ray van Straten, added, "By offering consultants and contractors this enhanced ability to integrate our loudspeaker products into their EASE-based design proposals, we are now able to deliver these channel partners a more compelling business solution that fully compliments our products' sonic performance."