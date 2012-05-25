Powersoft Pro Audio Products

Ventura, CA--Powersoft is announcing new products at InfoComm 2012 (Booth #C10431) that further expand the company’s capabilities in installed and touring sound applications.

InfoComm will see the American debut of the Ottocanali 1204 DSP+ETH, a new version with onboard DSP plus Ethernet-based networking of the eight-channel amplifier; DigiMod 2004PFC, a two-channel amplifier module; and DSP-4, a 1-in/4-out board for use with DigiMod Series amp modules. Powersoft will also demonstrate the improved usability and increased integration with the company’s product portfolio of the brand new Armonía Pro Audio Suite version 2.3.0 monitoring and control software release.

Powersoft Ottocanali 1204 DSP+ETH



The Powersoft Ottocanali 1204 DSP+ETH offers DSP functionality on each of its eight amplifier channels plus Ethernet connectivity managed via Armonía Pro Audio Suite PC software. Generating up to 1,200 W output power across eight channels, each selectable for lo-/hi-Z or constant voltage operation, it supports up to 55 different output configurations. DSP functionality includes dual 24-bit conversion stages with EQ, limiting and time alignment operations, as well as 24/7 tone supervision capabilities for speaker loads. Ethernet connectivity allows system setup, monitoring and control directly from a PC or over a network connection. Ottocanali meets EnergyStar requirements and is under the final approval process. The Ottocanali 1204 DSP+ETH incorporates many of the patented Powersoft technologies and Green Audio Power functionality.

Powersoft DigiMod 2004PFC

Powersoft introduces its new DigiMod 2004PFC, a two-channel amplifier module. Delivering up to 1000 W on 4 ohms per channel (2000 W on a single 8-ohm load), the DigiMod 2004PFC reaches new levels in terms of power consumption, efficiency and sonic performances thanks to a new power supply design, equipped with PFC and featuring Smart Rails Management. A new entry to the wide ranging DigiMod Series, DigiMod 2004PFC paves the way for two new compact four-channel amp modules based on the same design: a perfect match with DSP-4 that represents the most advanced amplification and processing platform for three-way active systems.

Powersoft DSP-4 board

Powersoft’s new one-input/four-output DSP-4 board, designed for use in high-end multi-way and line array systems in combination with DigiMod Series amplifier modules, offers the advanced processing and Ethernet-based digital audio networking capabilities currently available on the company’s flagship KDSP Series rack amplifiers. Based on the Analog Devices SHARC chip, the DSP-4 board may also be used with Armonìa Pro Audio Suite software, which provides access to unique functionality such as Active DampingControl, TruePower limiting and LiveImpedance measurement, and additionally enables networking and remote control via the company’s proprietary AESOP protocol. Input processing functionality includes delay, multi-layer EQ, custom dynamic FIR filters, and a complete set of limiters. The four fully processed outputs offer crossovers, extensive multi-layer parametric and custom FIR filter options, and delay.