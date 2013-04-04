Apantac Launches New IP-Based Multiviewer at NAB 2013

The What: Apantac is launching its new TAHOMA IP Multiviewer at NAB 2013.

The What Else: TAHOMA IP is the latest addition to the award winning TAHOMA Universal input Multiviewer platform that accepts DVI, VGA, YPbPr, YC, Composite, HDMI and SD-SDI/HD-SDI inputs for multi-image display. In addition to the mix of broadcast and computer inputs, this IP-based Multiviewer accepts direct inputs of ASI, H.264 and MPEG4 at resolutions up to 1080P (60Hz). TAHOMA IP also supports the display of metadata such as close caption, AFD, and WSS.