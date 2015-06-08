Hitachi Launches CP-WU8461/8451 Projectors

The What: The Hitachi CP-WU8461 and CP-WU8451 are LCD projectors with HDBaseT connectivity.

The What Else: Both models provide HDBaseT connectivity to deliver uncompressed ultra-high-definition multimedia content in formats including Ultra HD/3D and 2K/4K video via the projectors’ Cat-5e/6e input. They are able to receive video signals from distances of more than 300 feet via HDBaseT, and include a complete selection of inputs including HDMI, component, S-Video and composite video, USB Type A and Type B, computer and audio. The projectors provide high video quality for screen sizes up to 600 inches diagonal with WUXGA 1920 x 1200 resolution, 6,000 and 5,000 lumens output respectively, and a 5000:1 contrast ratio. Other features include motorized focus, zoom, and lens shift, allowing adjustment of the image via the supplied remote control. Digital keystone (horizontal and vertical) correction, Hitachi’s exclusive Perfect Fit image correction and 360-degree display rotation enable precise positioning of the image and facilitate installation. Both models include Hitachi’s Status Monitoring System, which provides real-time information about the projectors’ operational status via a rear panel LED screen. Both are also compatible with the Crestron Integrated Partner program and the AMX Device Discovery protocol, to facilitate use in AV systems using Crestron or AMX control.