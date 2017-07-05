Hitachi America Shipping Interactive Flat Panel Displays

The What: Hitachi America Digital Media Division introduced three FHD and UHD Interactive Flat Panels Displays, available in 65-inch HD and 75- and 86-inch UHD models.

The What Else: With full HD capabilities, the 65-, 75-, and 86-inch screens are made of anti-glare tempered glass and a plus/minus-2mm accuracy on the 10 or more simultaneous points of touch. Every display is equipped with a remote control, two stylus pens, an HDMI cable, and a USB cable for use in the easy-access front module or from the standard input panel.

“Classrooms and conference rooms are continually changing to fit the specific needs of occupants,” said Mike Morin, manager, strategic sales development, Hitachi America. “At Hitachi, we are always working with our customers to determine the best product for their needs. Collaboration is a big trend not only in schools, but also for businesses, and the new interactive screens make it easy for groups to work together more efficiently and seamlessly.”

HD interactive flat panel displays are a simple tool for education facilities that allow students to experience hands-on learning. The 10 or more simultaneous points of touch makes group work easy by allowing students to work together.

The Bottom Line: The interactive displays are well suited for hands-on learning in educational settings, as well as in corporate environments for sharing presentations, documents, and video during large meetings. The stylus pens allow coworkers to take notes and make edits directly on the screen.