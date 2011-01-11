Western Digital Ships New Hard Drives

Western Digital is now shipping its new WD Scorpio Black 750 GB 7200 RPM 2.5-inch SATA hard drives for notebook computers and portable storage devices. The WD Scorpio Black drives combine 7200 RPM spin speed and 16 MB cache. The hard drives provide solutions for creative professionals, gamers and PC enthusiasts for $149 USD.

Using Advanced Format technology, the WD Scorpio Black 750 GB hard drives also incorporate a variety of data-protection features to actively monitor and protect valuable data. The entire family of WD Scorpio Black hard drives is designed for use in OEM notebook systems and has been tested across multiple platforms to allow anyone a successful upgrade of speed and performance to their current notebook system.

"Our most demanding customers have come to expect "no compromises" from all of our Black series products," explains Matt Rutledge, vice president of product marketing for WD. "The new WD Scorpio Black drive does not disappoint, providing users of portable devices the necessary speed, significant storage and efficient power management needed to enjoy their favorite HD content, high resolution images, powerful office applications or gaming at home, in the office or on the road."

Visit http://www.wdc.com/en/products/products.aspx?id=130