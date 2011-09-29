SynAudCon Training Fall 2011

SynAudCon is on the road again with in-person seminars, offering the opportunity to learn from Pat Brown in a classroom setting.
Seminars include:
• ProSound Principles and Practices - $350
October 26 - LDI Show, Orlando FL
Register for this seminar on LDI's website.
• Sound System Alignment and Equalization - $350
October 27 - LDI Show, Orlando FL
Register for this seminar on LDI's website.
• Sound Reinforcment for Technicians - $895
November 14-16 - St. Louis, MO (3-day seminar)
Register online at synaudcon.com, or call 800-796-2831.