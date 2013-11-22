EMS Today Brings EMS Conference to Washington, D.C.

PennWell's EMS Today Conference and Exposition, now on its 33rd year, brings together EMS professionals through high-quality continuing education, networking events, and an exhibit hall boasting the latest life-saving technology.

The Advanced Airway: Cadaver Lab is one of 20 workshops being offered at EMS Today. This comprehensive 4-hour hands-on workshop will challenge attendees' knowledge of basic anatomy and will review advanced airway management skills.

The Resuscitation Academy, presented by the faculty of the internationally-recognized Resuscitation Academy from Seattle, Washington and Howard County, Maryland, is a 4-hour preconference workshop held on February 5, 2014. It will be fast paced, informative, and hands-on. Attendees will take home the latest information and techniques on resuscitation science, such as the "pit crew" approach, to help your EMS system increase ROSC and cardiac arrest survival rates.

Another preconference workshop we are offering is the Mini Med School for Paramedics on February 5. In this 8-hour class, participants looking to advance his/her knowledge base will hear medical school level lectures relevant to EMS providers. Important concepts in physiology, hemodynamic monitoring, and clinical assessment will be discussed. An introduction to radiological interpretation will be presented for chest x-rays and CT scans of the head. A collection of rare ICU cases will be presented in an EMS/field relevant context.

The conference program is comprised of six tracks: BLS/ALS Clinical, ALS Clinical, Management & Operations, Tomorrow's Healthcare System, Education and Special Focus. Examples of presentations attendees will hear about are: "Cardiac Arrest Team Dynamics: Yes, We Can Save More Lives", "Coping with the Changing EMS Environment in the Fire Service", "Scar Avoidance—Lessons Learned from Mobile Healthcare Implementation", "Medical Management of Complex Incidents Involving Improvised Explosive Devices and Mass Shootings", "Heat Trap: Treating Vehicular Hyperthermia in Children", and an Ambulance Chassis Roundtable. Manufacturers that will be part of this dynamic discussion

are: Ford Motor Co., Freightliner Trucks, General Motors, International Trucks, Mercedes Sprinter and Ram Trucks.

Alexander Garza, MD, MPH, former Assistant Secretary for Health Affairs and Chief Medical Officer for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, will present the opening keynote. Dr. Garza will address how we can improve the quality of care within EMS and its role in the larger healthcare system.

Steve Berry, BA, NREMT-P will bring his unique and humorous perspective to surviving the BS (Bureaucratic Suffering) with "Crossing the Toll Bridge To Future Healthcare. Do You Have the Right Change?" in the closing keynote.

New this year, EMS Today is incorporating a "MCI City" area and

scenario to its exhibit hall. MCI City will include:

-- A disaster scenario scene

-- Transportation and support vehicle area Treatment and rehab area

-- Disaster response training, simulation and moulage

-- Command vehicle/trailer area

-- Incident command vests, gear, flags, cones and lights

-- Communications and command

-- Scene lighting and power generators and other disaster response

equipment

To view EMS Today's Event Guide, which includes detailed information on all of its sessions, workshops, speaker bio's and events, go to www.EMSToday.com.