Digital Signage Expo 2012 Breaks Records

Digital Signage Expo® (DSE) has announced that its ninth show held March 6-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center set new records for attendance.

While additional specifics will be forthcoming, show management has confirmed that new benchmarks established include:

• 4,024 qualified attendees (excluding exhibitors) – a 9% increase over 2011

• Record conference attendance

• Record international attendance from a total of 69 countries

• Record exhibit sales: 62,440 net square feet – a 4% increase over 2011

Chris Gibbs, President of Exponation, LLC, which produces Digital Signage Expo said, “Not only was the show a success by all quantitative measures, but the quality and number of end-users who attended helped create a positive energy that kept the show floor humming right up to the ‘closing bell’ on Thursday.” He added, “Attendees were working the show floor harder and longer over the two-day event, which confirms the fact that attendees come to DSE to find the information they need.”