Herman AV Group Names Milestone Vendor Of The Year

Herman named Milestone AV Technologies as its Herman Vendor the Year at InfoComm 2017 in Orlando. The provider of AV products, procurement services, and labor resources recognized Milestone for providing exceptional engagement across every facet of their partnership, and their commitment and support of Herman’s strategic initiatives.

“Our entire team votes on the manufacturer partner that went above and beyond in supporting our partnership and strategic initiatives,” said Jeffrey Wolf, executive vice president, Herman. "Milestone is a true partner that demonstrates a level of commitment and support toward enabling us to achieve our growth and strategic goals.”

“We’re honored to receive this award from Herman,” said Steve Durkee, president of Commercial Products for Milestone AV Technologies. “We greatly appreciate the recognition from a long-term partner and look forward to working hard to provide this level of support each year.”